UPDATE: WIS 213 reopens in both directions north of Beloit due to vehicle fire

UPDATE (WKOW) — All lanes of WIS 213 have reopened North of Beloit after a vehicle fire.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the roadway from County Q and Celophas Road was closed for around two hours.
BELOIT (WKOW) — A vehicle fire has closed WIS 213 in both directions north of Beloit Tuesday morning.
An official with the Rock County Communications Center told 27 News the closure is between County Q and Cleophas Road. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports the call came in around 8:45 a.m.
There are no reports of injuries at this time.
