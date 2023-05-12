WIS 33 remains closed near Reedsburg while officials reconstruct crash

REEDSBURG (WKOW) — All lanes are blocked on Wisconsin 33 near Reedsburg Friday morning due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
WisDOT said in an alert that the closure started around 7:30 a.m. and is on Wisconsin 33 at North Woods Drive. It's near the Reedsburg Country Club.
In an update around 9:45 a.m., officials said the crash had been cleared, but the road remains closed for "reconstruction."
Sauk County Corner Greg Hahn told 27 News someone from his office was called to the scene.
27 News has a crew heading to the scene and will bring you more information soon.