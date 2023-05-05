WIS 35 scheduled to open after impacts from train derailment

DE SOTO, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) executed an emergency contract Friday to repair WIS 35 pavement, shoulders and pavement markings damaged in train derailment recovery efforts.
WIS 35 is expected to open to traffic under work zone conditions Saturday.
Repair work will continue through the weekend. WisDOT officials said the work should be finished early next week, as long as the weather holds up.
Traffic flagging operations will be in place near the work zone, so anyone driving in the area is asked to slow down.
WisDOT officials added the WIS 82 crossing into Lansing, Iowa, is now open to traffic after flooding. After sonar and visual readings, technicians deemed the highway and bridges safe for travel.