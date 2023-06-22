 Skip to main content
WIS 69/92 open in Belleville after gas leak

  • Updated
UPDATE (WKOW) — All lanes of WIS 69/92 are now open, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

BELLEVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) — WIS 69/92 is closed in Belleville due to a gas leak, according to a Dane County Dispatch official.

A Wisconsin Department of Transportation notification indicates all lanes of the highway are closed between Fredrick Street and River Street. 

The Belleville Wi Volunteer Fire Department said on Facebook that a gas line was hit on West Main Street. 

The closure began at 9:20 a.m. and WisDOT expects it to continue for at least two hours.

This is a developing story. 

