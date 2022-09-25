WIS HWY 213 reopens after crash closes all lanes near Evansville

UPDATE (WKOW) -- According to Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a crash that closed all lanes of WIS HWY 213 in both directions was cleared by 3:40 p.m.
The road was closed for around two hours due to the crash.
EVANSVILLE (WKOW) -- A crash with reported injuries closed WIS HWY 213 in both directions south of Evansville Sunday afternoon.
Rock County Communications officials told 27 News they received a call reporting a crash with injuries just before 1:45 p.m. at WIS HWY 213 and Townsend Road.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office and Evansville and Janesville fire departments are responding.
Officials have closed all lanes of WIS HWY 213 in both direction between County HWY A and B.