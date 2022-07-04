 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

WIS HWY 213 reopens near Evansville after crash

  • Updated
Rock County Sheriff

UPDATE (WKOW) — All lanes of WIS HWY 213 reopen just outside of Evansville after a crash with possible injuries.

According to Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all lanes in both direction of WIS HWY 213 NB/SB reopened at 2:10 p.m.

EVANSVILLE (WKOW) — Officials are responding to a crash with possible injuries that has closed all lanes of WIS HWY 213 outside Evansville.

Rock County Communications received a call after 11 a.m. Monday reporting a crash between at least two vehicles and possible injuries on WIS HWY 213 NB/SB at County HWY M.   

Rock County Sheriff's Office and Evansville Fire Department are responding to the incident.

According to Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all lanes in both direction of WIS HWY 213 NB/SB are closed. The highway is blocked from County Road A to WIS HWY 59 and Ahara Rd. to County Road M. 

This is a developing story.

