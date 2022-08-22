 Skip to main content
WIS HWY 23 closed due to crash in Sauk County

Sauk County Sheriff's Office

PLAIN (WKOW) — Officials have closed WIS HWY 23 in both directions due to a crash in Sauk County Monday.

Sauk County Sheriff's Office told 27 News they received a call around 10:15 a.m. about a single-vehicle crash on WIS HWY 23 at Paulus Road near Plain.

According to the sheriff's office, someone was hurt — but their condition is unknown at this time.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported WIS 23 is closed in both directions from HWY B to US 14 in Sauk County. 

This is a developing story.

