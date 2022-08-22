WIS HWY 23 reopens after crash in Sauk County

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes of WIS HWY 23 reopens after a closure due to a crash Monday morning.
According to WISDOT, all lanes of traffic are reopened just after 2:30 p.m.
PLAIN (WKOW) — Officials have closed WIS HWY 23 in both directions due to a crash in Sauk County Monday.
Sauk County Sheriff's Office told 27 News they received a call around 10:15 a.m. about a single-vehicle crash on WIS HWY 23 at Paulus Road near Plain.
According to the sheriff's office, someone was hurt — but their condition is unknown at this time.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WISDOT) reported WIS 23 is closed in both directions from HWY B to US 14 in Sauk County.
This is a developing story.