Wisconsin American Legion prepares for 4th Annual Celebration of Freedom event

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Members from the Wisconsin American Legion are preparing for the the first day of the fourth annual Celebration of Freedom Event.
Julie Muhle is the State Commander for the Wisconsin American Legion. She said the community gathers at this event to honor and celebrate veterans who are serving or have served.
"To be able to be a part of doing things like this, bringing in these walls and helping people heal from them is just so heartwarming. That's what makes me want to come back all the time to continue to do this," Muhle said.
This years event will feature a World War II traveling memorial, which Muhle said is a replica of the one in Washington, D.C.
The event takes place at Columbia County Fairgrounds, 1 Fairgrounds Road, Portage, Wisconsin. It will be held starting Friday, September 9th to Saturday, September 10th.