Wisconsin and Dubuque Kennel Club dog show returns to Madison

MADISON (WKOW) — More than 2,000 dogs represented their breed and competed to see who can do it best on Sunday.
The Wisconsin and Dubuque Kennel Club Dog Show was back in Madison for the third time. Attendees were able to see various dog breeds and learn more from owners and breeders from across the country.
"Coming to this show is a chance to see and talk to people who know these breeds and have dedicated much of their life and resources to it," Laura Taft, a Portuguese Water Dog exhibitionist, said.
She said the dog show is a place to "come and engage with breeders and ask questions and learn what might work for you and your family."
Organizers say the event grows bigger and bigger each year.