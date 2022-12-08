Wisconsin and other states finalize over $400M agreement with JUUL Labs

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday that it and 32 other states and territories finalized a $435 million agreement with e-cigarette manufacturer JUUL Labs.
According to a release from the DOJ, the agreement resolves a two-year bipartisan investigation into the manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices. Wisconsin's share of the agreement is over $14.7 million.
DOJ reported the multistate investigation found JUUL rose to the top of the vaping market by willfully and relentlessly engaging in advertising that appealed to underage individuals, despite its e-cigarettes being illegal for purchase and unhealthy for youth.
The investigation also discovered the manufacturer's packaging was misleading by not clearly disclosing it contained nicotine and, with later packaging implied that it had a lower concentration of nicotine than it did, according to the DOJ.
Attorney General Josh Kaul said it was important to hold JUUL accountable for its marketing.
“We must continue working to keep kids safe from e-cigarettes," he said.
The department said the pay-out will be made over six to ten years but could increase to $472.6 million if JUUL chooses to pay over ten years.
The agreement has a swath of restrictions for JUUL, such as the company not being allowed to use cartoons, display anyone under 35 on packaging, sell brand name merchandise or advertise on social media or billboards and no direct-to-consumer ads. You can see all restrictions on the full release.
In addition, the DOJ reported the agreement includes sales and distribution restrictions, like where the product may be displayed or accessed in stores, online sales limits, retail sales limits, age verification on all sales and a retail compliance check protocol.