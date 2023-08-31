Wisconsin approves first update to plumbing code in more than 10 years

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's plumbing code has been updated for the first time in more than 10 years.
The code is the set of rules, regulations, and guidelines that govern how plumbers install and repair systems. According to Dept. of Safety and Professional Services Secretary-designee Dan Hereth, the code officially goes into effect on Oct. 1.
It hasn't been updated since 2009, and Hereth said they had to consider a lot of new items, including making sure there was an energy code portion of the updated code. There was also a lot of discussion and collaboration surrounding hot water circulators.
"I think the [Code] Council and our public folks spent the better part of two or three months talking about how best to make that work," said Hereth. "But at the end of the day, we came together on a solution that everybody felt was workable and so that just makes it that much sweeter now that we're here today."
Hereth said the code in Wisconsin is unique.
"It's a homegrown code. We own the code here in Wisconsin," he said. "It's not a national code. It takes a lot of collaboration from partners."
Officials were also able to tour Plumbers Local 75's new facility in Madison.