Wisconsin Army National Guard holds open house

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsinites got up close and personal with local heroes at the Wisconsin Army National Guard open house Saturday.
The event provided people with the opportunity to meet and engage with Wisconsin Army National Guard members and learn more about the National Guard.
"When you see soldiers out in the community, just realize that Wisconsin National Guard, we live here, we work here and we serve with you," said Lieutenant Colonel Craig Jansen. "So when you're at work, you never know if you work in the hospital and the nurse standing next to you might be in the Wisconsin Guard."
In addition to learning about the National Guard, event-goers had the opportunity to see and touch military equipment, including helicopters and trucks. People also participated in various family-oriented games and activities.
The Wisconsin National Guard says it's always looking for new recruits if you or someone you know wants to serve.