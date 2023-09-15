Wisconsin Assembly passes redistricting bill with limited support from Democrats

MADISON (WKOW) -- In a vote that led into the late hours of Thursday evening, Wisconsin's Republican-led Assembly passed a bill modeling Iowa's nonpartisan redistricting process.
In a 64-32 vote, 1 Democrat, Representative Lakeshia Myers, voted to pass the bill, and Representatives Sylvia Ortiz-Velez and Marisabel Cabrera joined in once additional amendments were made.
During her speech on the floor, Myers called out fellow party members, stating regardless of whether the bill was done with ill intent, this was not the time to be silent but a time to take action.
"As an African American member of this body, we have a different set of rules to play by, so I don't just get to come here and represent my 57,000. I come here representing the 7%, almost, of black folks that live all across the state," said Myers.
Many Democrats in the legislature refused to support the bill and its amendments because of a provision allowing the legislature to alter the maps once they had rejected maps drawn by the Legislative Reference Bureau for a second time.
Senator Mark Sprietzer took a similar view as Assembly Democrats, confirming he plans not to support the bill or propose additional changes when the bill comes before the Senate.
"I don't think this is a serious proposal. So I'm not looking to try to amend it. I think right now we have a case before the Wisconsin Supreme Court challenging the existing gerrymander and looking to set a standard against partisan gerrymandering," said Sprietzer.
I spoke with Representative Mayers, who said it was a missed opportunity.
"It's an issue that supersedes party. To a certain extent, this is about people and about making sure that they have adequate choice, and adequate districts that are drawn so that we can conduct the business that we need to conduct," said Myers.
Myers requested time from Republicans for both parties to engage in conversation to develop a process producing fairly drawn maps, urging that this legislation is the start.
Republican Loren Oldenburg, who co-authored the bill, said passing the bill was an opportunity to keep the responsibility of redistricting in the state legislature.
The bill is expected to pass in the state's Republican-controlled Senate before it reaches the desk of Governor Tony Evers, who has seemingly promised to veto the bill– calling it bogus.
A Senate hearing has not yet been scheduled for the bill's consideration.