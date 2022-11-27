Wisconsin Athletics announces Luke Fickell as new head football coach

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Athletics announced the hiring of Luke Fickell as UW's head football coach on Sunday.
The news comes after earlier reports Wisconsin was pursuing Fickell.
In the press release, Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh welcomes Fickell and his family to the city and said, "Luke is one of the top football coaches in the country. He is a proven winner, recruiter and developer of players. Equally as important, he shares our values. Coach Fickell is focused on giving our student-athletes the best opportunities possible and is attuned to the changing landscape of college athletics."
Fickell is coming from the University of Cincinnati football program, where he spent six seasons as head coach for the Bearcats. In that time, Fickell led the team to back-to-back 11-win campaigns in 2018 and 2019, an undefeated regular season that culminated with a spot in the 2020 Peach Bowl, and a historic 2021 season that brought them to the College Football Playoff Semifinals at the Cotton Bowl and the first-ever 13-0 regular-season for the program.
Over Fickell's six years at Cincinnati, he collected a 57-18 record.
Over the last three seasons, Cincinnati has 31 wins, and only Alabama and Georgia had them beat with 36 and 34.
"I am thrilled with our hire of Luke Fickell as the head football coach of the Badgers," UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin said. "He is a transformative hire for our program.
"My family and I are thrilled to join the Wisconsin family," Fickell said. "This is a destination job at a program that I have admired from afar for years. I am in total alignment with Chris McIntosh's vision for this program. There is a tremendous foundation here that I can't wait to build upon. This world-class university, athletic department and passionately loyal fan base all have a strong commitment to success and I can't wait to be a part of it."
Fickell was the 2021 National Coach of the Year and will be the 31st head coach in program history.
Wisconsin Athletics will host an invite-only welcome event for Fickell and his family on Monday afternoon with a news conference to follow.