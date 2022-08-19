Wisconsin Athletics hosting free fan events this weekend

MADISON (WKOW) — Badger fans will get to see some of their favorite fall teams in action this weekend as they get ready to kick off the season.
Fans can catch the volleyball team's Red-White scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 20. It starts at noon and is free and open to the public. Doors open at 11 a.m.
"Fans have a chance if they come early to get their picture taken with that national championship trophy so that's pretty cool," said Brian Lucas, the director of football brand communications
On Sunday, Aug. 21, the football team will hold an open practice starting at 3:30 p.m. Before the action on the field gets underway, fans can head to Badgerville at 1:30 p.m. There will be a band, food, and drinks, as well as the Kohl's Kids Combine.
"We have the greatest fans in the country, it's awesome," said Lucas. "It's something for us to give back to the fans but also it helps our players. The season's starting in less than two weeks and helps them get in front of crowds, have a feeling for what game day might be like."
The university is also hosting a children's book drive and are encouraging fans to bring a kid's book to donate.