Wisconsin Attorney General asks FCC for anti-robotext protections

MADISON (WKOW) -- Attorney General Josh Kaul asked the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Monday to help cut down on unwanted text messages and to block texts from invalid, unassigned, or unused numbers and from numbers on a Do Not Originate list.
In a release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, scammers are shifting from robocalls to robotexts, resulting in people losing millions through phishing texts, imposter scams, and harmful links.
AG Kaul joined a coalition of 51 attorneys general supporting the FCC’s proposal which requires mobile wireless providers to block unlawful text messages at the network level if they originate from fraudulent numbers.
Kaul said, “The FCC’s proposal will help reduce the number of robotexts that folks receive and protect consumers.”
The coalition of attorneys general is asking the FCC to push the wireless industry to develop call authentication technology for text messages so authorities can investigate where the robotexts are originating.