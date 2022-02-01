Wisconsin Black Legislative Caucus celebrates Black History Month

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin lawmakers celebrated the start of Black History Month with an event at the State Capitol.
Members of the Legislative Black Caucus, Governor Tony Evers, and Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes attended.
Barnes said the month highlights progress made, and work that still needs to be done.
"We need to call for us all to do the work to pave the wave for the just, inclusive and equitable future that we all need and deserve," he said.
Lawmakers will hold a number of events this month, including a small business panel Wednesday afternoon, a panel on mental health, and a roundtable discussion on youth justice reform.
"These events are an opportunity to learn about how these important areas impact the black community and how we can make a meaningful change moving forward," said Democratic Representative Shelia Stubbs.
Black History Month also highlights the overall theme of 2022, which focuses on the importance of Black health and wellness.