Wisconsin Building Commission approves more than $106 M for projects across state

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin State Building Commission has approved more than $100 million in projects, and several of them are in the southern part of the state.
According to a news release from Gov. Tony Evers' office, the projects are meant to help the state provide better care to Wisconsin residents and veterans, support career growth for Wisconsin's blind and low-vision community and address critical maintenance needs at a variety of state facilities.
“Ensuring that we’re providing quality care to our state’s veteran population, especially those who depend on the services of our state’s veterans homes, and expanding opportunities for individuals with disabilities are of the utmost importance to our state and investing in their well-being is always an investment well-made,” said Gov. Evers.
The news release highlighted some of the projects approved by the commission:
- A food service renovation project at Mendota Mental Health Institute that will provide more reliable food service operations and allow the facility to meet increased needs.
- Authorizing construction of several important projects for the Department of Veterans Affairs, including:
- Improvements to upgrade well equipment and the water treatment system for better water quality and system reliability at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King;
- Improvements at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery to construct additional columbarium niches and cremains spaces; and
- Upgrading the kitchen system at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove allowing the facility to transition to serving food prepared on site.
- Releasing state funding for the Beyond Vision visABILITY Center in West Allis to construct a new 130,000 gross square feet (GSF) facility to provide career paths and services to Wisconsin’s blind and low-vision community.
- Authorizing construction of the Sandburg Hall West Tower Renovation project at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
- Releasing Building Trust Funds to begin the next phase of planning and design for several toilet and shower facility replacements for the Department of Natural Resources.
- Releasing funding for the Agricultural Hall renovation at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, as part of the 2019-21 Classroom Renovation/Instructional Technology enumeration.
- Authorizing 24 maintenance and repair projects for the departments of Corrections, Health Services, Military Affairs, and Natural Resources, State Fair Park, Wisconsin Historical Society, and the University of Wisconsin-System, located at various locations in 14 counties across the state.
- Constructing a solar photovoltaic array at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside transferring 3,100 megawatt hours (MWh) of electric energy from the utility grid to 100 percent renewable energy.
Approximately $106.4 million will be used to help bring these projects to life.