Wisconsin candle company sending tin candles to Ukraine

STURGEON BAY (WBAY) -- A Wisconsin candle company is going even further in its efforts to help people in Ukraine.

Door County Candle Company in Sturgeon Bay has been raising money through the sale of handmade candles in the colors of the Ukraine flag. Now, the business is donating tin candles to people in that country.

Many major cities in Ukraine don't have power, because Russia is targeting the power grid.

"I've been saying this, but candles can be such a luxury. But for people in Ukraine right now they are a necessity and they are relying on this, and we need to help them. These candles are critical for them," Door County Candle Company owner Christiana Gorchynsky told WBAY.

The company is working with an organization that distributes relief items in Ukraine to get the candles to the people who need them.