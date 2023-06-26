 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects all of southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from
north-to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations
at the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Wisconsin Child Care Administration Association calls for strike over ending of program

childcare grants

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) - Advocates are urging child care providers to take a stand after the Republican-led joint finance committee cut funding for a COVID-era child care program.

The "Child Care Counts" program awarded nearly $600 million to nearly 5,000 child care providers in Wisconsin during the pandemic. The committee ruled to end the program in early June.

Members of the Wisconsin Child Care Administration are calling for a strike at child care centers across the state on Tuesday. They say it will show the impact when families don't have child care.

Democratic lawmakers tell our Green Bay affiliate not funding the program will only hurt the economy.

"We know that without Child Care Counts we would have seen even more closures over the last several years," Senator Kelda Roys said. " This is going to have a devastating impact not only on the ability of parents to stay in the workforce but on employers who are going to see an even greater workforce shortage."

A number of state Republicans supported the Joint Finance Commitee's decision.  That includes Green Bay Senator Eric Wemberger, who told our Green Bay affiliate the cuts will help retain child care workers and support new child care facilities.