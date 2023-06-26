Wisconsin Child Care Administration Association calls for strike over ending of program

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) - Advocates are urging child care providers to take a stand after the Republican-led joint finance committee cut funding for a COVID-era child care program.
The "Child Care Counts" program awarded nearly $600 million to nearly 5,000 child care providers in Wisconsin during the pandemic. The committee ruled to end the program in early June.
Members of the Wisconsin Child Care Administration are calling for a strike at child care centers across the state on Tuesday. They say it will show the impact when families don't have child care.
Democratic lawmakers tell our Green Bay affiliate not funding the program will only hurt the economy.
"We know that without Child Care Counts we would have seen even more closures over the last several years," Senator Kelda Roys said. " This is going to have a devastating impact not only on the ability of parents to stay in the workforce but on employers who are going to see an even greater workforce shortage."
A number of state Republicans supported the Joint Finance Commitee's decision. That includes Green Bay Senator Eric Wemberger, who told our Green Bay affiliate the cuts will help retain child care workers and support new child care facilities.