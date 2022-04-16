Wisconsin church hosts vigil to shed light on dark times

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A vigil intended to shed light on dark times was held at the Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist Church in Milwaukee Saturday night.
During the vigil, a fire was lit to symbolize the light of Christ and a gospel about hope in the wake of adversity was given.
Archbishop Jerome Listecki of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee said this message is especially meaningful as the world sees a pandemic, a war and an uptick in violent crimes.
"When we're confronted with ultimate things that place obstacles in our life--we have a choice," he said. "We can either extend ourselves in terms of hope, which is the life giving force that comes from God and our belief through Jesus Christ or you reject it and you wallow in depression. Easter is a time where we kind of clearly say: 'No, he is risen' and because of that, he's conquered even the most difficult situations."
At the vigil, the group also prayed for those in Ukraine.