Wisconsin companies hope boosting pay, benefits will help attract workers during shortage

MADISON (WKOW) -- Companies across the country have been struggling to hire workers for months. Now, one large Madison employer is boosting its minimum wage in an attempt to bring in new workers and keep current employees.
American Family Insurance group will raise its minimum wage to $23/hour in July.
Jan Kitto, the company's vice president of employee experience and effectiveness, said she's hopeful the move will stave off any potential hiring challenges stemming from the worker shortage.
"We've actually weathered that really well," she said. "Our retention of our employees remains high, and this is sort of our way of continuing that path forward."
She said, over the next few months, the company will analyze whether it needs to also raise wages for employees who are currently making $23/hour.
But she said the boost to employee pay won't change what customers pay each month.
"This won't be affecting our customer rates going forward," she said.
Kitto said because of the tight labor market, American Family Insurance wants to remain competitive against other companies that are looking to hire the same
But that could be a challenge as more companies also consider raising wages.
A survey from Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce (WMC) found that 48% of businesses in the state are planning to raise wages by 3% to 4% in 2022. Another 34% of businesses plan to boost pay by more than 4%.
In total, just 3% of respondents told WMC they had no plans to increase employee wages.
"We're seeing wages increase at a rate that we never have here in Wisconsin," Nick Novak, a spokesperson for WMC, said.
Companies offering other benefits
However, not every company is in a financial position to offer raises, so they're increasing other benefits.
Some companies are offering signing bonuses. Others are giving employees flexible work from home options. The Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce is even giving employees two paid hours each week for exercise.
"We're not in a position where we can give huge salary increases, but what can we do to show employees that we're thinking about them, that we're focused on what's on top of mind for them?" Zach Brandon, the chamber's president, said.
Brandon said other companies in the Madison area are also offering child care in an attempt to keep parents from leaving the workforce.
"When you have companies who are struggling to hire workers, they're willing to do whatever they can to get those workers on the job and in those positions long term," Novak said.
As competition heats up between companies, Novak said job seekers will benefit. However, there could be a downside if wages continue to increase.
"When you raise wages, it means that other things get more expensive," he said. "You're going to see prices going up on a variety of different things."