Wisconsin company pays $1.5M in penalties for illegally employing 102 minors in dangerous jobs

KIELER, Wis. (WKOW) -- One of the nation's largest food sanitation services has paid $1.5 million in penalties after it was learned they employed more than 100 children in dangerous occupations and had them working overnight shifts, according to the Department of Labor.
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division said Packers Sanitation Services Inc., with corporate headquarters in Kieler, Wisconsin, had at least 102 children -- ages 13 to 17 -- working in 13 meat processing facilities across eight states. The Dept. of Labor says the children were doing dangerous jobs, such as using caustic chemicals to clean razor-sharp saws, head splitters and other high-risk equipment.
Investigators learned at least three of these minors were hurt while working for PSSI.
The investigation into PSSI began in the summer and fall of 2022, when the Solicitor's Office filed a complaint in Nebraska courts that the company had employed at least 31 children to clean dangerous equipment during overnight shifts.
In December 2022, the U.S. District Court of Nebraska entered a consent order and judgment, and PSSI agreed to comply with the Fair Labor Standards Act's child labor provisions and to take "significant" steps to ensure future compliance, including hiring an outside compliance specialist.
A Department of Labor official said something like this never should have happened.
“The child labor violations in this case were systemic and reached across eight states, and clearly indicate a corporate-wide failure by Packers Sanitation Services at all levels,” explained Principal Deputy Wage and Hour Administrator Jessica Looman Jessica Looman. “These children should never have been employed in meat packing plants and this can only happen when employers do not take responsibility to prevent child labor violations from occurring in the first place.”
Under the Fair Labor Act, PSSI must pay $15,138 for each minor who was employed in violation of the law. This is the maximum penalty allowed by federal law.
On February 16, 2023, PSSI paid $1.5 million in civil penalties.
Another official said they hope this serves as an example that child labor will not be tolerated.
“The Department of Labor has made it absolutely clear that violations of child labor laws will not be tolerated,” said Solicitor of Labor Seema Nanda. "... Let this case be a powerful reminder that all workers in the United States are entitled to the protections of the Fair Labor Standards Act and that an employer who violates wage laws will be held accountable.”