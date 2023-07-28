Wisconsin Congressman Derrick Van Orden curses at high school pages in Capitol

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Wednesday, Representative Derrick Van Orden used profanity and yelled at high school pages waiting for the senate to finish a hearing that evening.
The students were lying on the floor of the Senate Rotunda before Representative Van Orden scolded them to get up.
The Representative called the pages explicit names and reprimanded them for disrespecting a place that was historical to the civil war.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell addressed members of Congress ahead of their summer recess on Thursday to scorn Representative Van Orden for not apologizing to the students.
Members of the House also spoke out about the issue, saying they were not surprised by the Representative's actions, as he has shown a history of behavior just like this.
Congressional members spoke on the fact that Van Orden was outside during the January 6 attack on the Capitol, also stating that the Representative's disrespect was not supported by the Assembly.
Van Orden refused to publicly apologize to the pages stating that he would not allow bad press to excuse their behavior.