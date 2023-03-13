Wisconsin congressman recognized with award from Boys & Girls Club

MADISON (WKOW) — Statewide leaders gathered today as one of their own was recognized with an award.
Rep. Mark Pocan Monday was given the 2023 Congressional Champion of Youth Award by the Boys & Girls Club of America. It's the highest award the club will give to a government official.
In a press release, Boys & Girls Club said Pocan was chosen as the recipient because he almost tripled appropriations to clubs across Dane County in 2022.
Leaders such as Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Boys & Girls Club of Dane County CEO Michael Johnson gathered at the Capitol Square to thank Pocan for his work.
"This is a congressman who delivers for young people in this community," Johnson said.
Pocan called the work he did to earn the award a "no brainer."
"It's kind of a, you know, it's nice to get an award for something that really, you just would do naturally if you're caring about your district and you care about kids, but these clubs in particular are just really amazing," Pocan said.