Wisconsin congressmen cross party lines on rail strike vote

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's members of Congress split in bipartisan votes, both for and against a bill removing the risk of a rail strike.
The House passed the bill Tuesday in a 290-137 vote. 79 Republicans joined the Democratic majority while eight Democrats voted against the bill.
Those backing the move said risking a strike shutting down freight transportation on the nation's railways would devastate the economy. An estimate from the Anderson Economic Group found a strike would cost the economy $1 billion in its first week.
The legislation forces rail workers to accept a negotiated agreement; rank and file members of the country's biggest rail union rejected the tentative deal.
Rep. Mark Pocan was the lone Wisconsin Democrat to vote against the bill. Reps. Gwen Moore and Ron Kind voted in favor of the agreement.
Pocan indicated he worried Congress shutting down a possible strike would set a dangerous precedent.
"My position is the government should not be interfering in union negotiations and contracts. It is a very slippery slope," Pocan said in a statement Tuesday. "Workers deserve the ability to use everything in their means to get benefits like paid sick time."
Rep. Glenn Grothman was the only Wisconsin Republican to vote yes on the bill. Reps. Scott Fitzgerald, Mike Gallagher, Bryan Steil, and Tom Tiffany all voted no.
Grothman said he was convinced a nationwide rail strike would be disastrous, especially as Americans pick up their holiday shopping.
"If it's not the government's responsibility to step in and keep the economy moving or avoid total disaster, what should the government be doing?" Grothman said.
Grothman added he believed a number of his GOP colleagues voted against the bill for strictly political reasons, knowing it would pass without their support.
"I think, quite frankly, some of the Republicans who voted 'no' would not have voted that way if they were in the majority," he said.