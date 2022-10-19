Wisconsin conservative group asks SCOTUS to block student loan relief

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin-based conservative law firm filed an emergency brief Wednesday asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block the Biden administration's plan to relieve student loan debt for more than 40 million borrowers.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) once again argued President Joe Biden does not have the authority to enact a policy that could cost as much as $1 trillion without Congressional authorization.
WILL filed similar suits in two other courts earlier this month. A federal judge in Green Bay tossed the case, and a federal appellate court did the same.
The challenge came as the Biden administration said the government could start forgiving student loan debts as soon as Sunday.
The debt relief plan forgives $10,000 of debt for borrowers without a Pell Grant, and up to $20,000 of debt for those who did receive a Pell Grant. The forgiveness is limited to individuals making less than $125,000 per year or households taking in $250,000.
WILL Deputy Counsel Dan Lennington said the nation's highest court was the only one qualified to determine if a president has exceeded their authority.
"The president shouldn't be able to act unilaterally without any Congressional authority," Lennington said. "And so, if you find yourself attracted to this loan forgiveness, you need to think about what happens when the other guy is in the White House. Would you still like that policy?"
State Sen. Kelda Roys (D-Madison) said she was confident the White House would successfully defend its reasoning, which applied the 2003 HEROES Act to justify the legality of widespread student debt forgiveness.
"You only see those, kind of, scary, boogeyman type that really aren't about the substance when Republicans don't have a response here," Roys said. "The Republicans don't have a plan to address the student loan debt crisis."
One noticeable difference in Wednesday's filing was WILL no longer arguing the forgiveness plan had an improper racial motivation, as it did with the initial lawsuit filed in Wisconsin.
WILL had seized on the White House fact sheet saying the plan would "advance racial equity." Lennington maintained the firm still believed the racial equity aspect was improper, but said, given the timeline involved with an emergency brief, wanted to focus on the question of whether the White House had overstepped its boundaries.
"We have a very narrow window, and we have to put our best foot forward," Lennington said. "And so, our arguments now have basically been distilled into the most important, and our best shot at winning the case."
Roys said while there was value in noting loan forgiveness would aid Black students, who are more likely to need larger loans to afford college, the net effect of forgiving student debt was positive for the entire country.
"There are generations of people who are being held back from participating fully in the economy," Roys said. "From having kids, from buying a car or a house, or even from going to grad school because of their student loan debt, and this is gonna unleash their economic potential, which benefits all of us."