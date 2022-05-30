Wisconsin counties honoring Memorial Day with parades

(WKOW) — Counties across Wisconsin are honoring Memorial Day with parades.
Here's a list of some of the parades happening in the WKOW viewing area:
- Monona Memorial Day Parade (Dane County)
- Starts at 10:00 a.m. on Monona Drive and runs south
- Monona Drive will be closed from 9:00 a.m. until noon
- Lowell Memorial Day Parade (Dodge County)
- Scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. at St. John's Cemetery
- Parade will make its way through Lowell, ending at the Lowell Memorial VFW Building
- Reedsburg Memorial Day Parade (Sauk County)
- The parade will start at the Reedsburg Health Services building at 9:40 a.m.
- Will march to Greenwood Cemetery for the start of the official Memorial Day Services