 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wisconsin counties honoring Memorial Day with parades

  • Updated
Memorial Day parades

(WKOW) — Counties across Wisconsin are honoring Memorial Day with parades.

Here's a list of some of the parades happening in the WKOW viewing area:

- Monona Memorial Day Parade (Dane County)

  • Starts at 10:00 a.m. on Monona Drive and runs south
  • Monona Drive will be closed from 9:00 a.m. until noon

- Lowell Memorial Day Parade (Dodge County)

  • Scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. at St. John's Cemetery
  • Parade will make its way through Lowell, ending at the Lowell Memorial VFW Building

- Reedsburg Memorial Day Parade (Sauk County)

  • The parade will start at the Reedsburg Health Services building at 9:40 a.m.
  • Will march to Greenwood Cemetery for the start of the official Memorial Day Services

Tags

Recommended for you