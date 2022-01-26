Wisconsin couple pushes for expanded access to EpiPens after son's death

GREEN BAY (WKOW) --A Wisconsin couple that lost their son to an allergic reaction nearly a decade ago, is trying make it easier to access EpiPens.
Angel and George Mueller's son, Dillon, died in 2014 after an allergic reaction to a bee sting.
Three years later, the Muellers led the push to pass Dillon's Law.
It added trained individuals to legislation, allowing businesses and schools to use EpiPens.
On Monday, the state Senate approved Dillon's Law 2.0, which would allow anyone who is trained to get an EpiPen from a pharmacy.
"All of these things that we had to go through, are the fuel that drives me to make change," said Angel.
The approval in the Senate sent Dillon's Law 2.0 to Governor Tony Evers.
Our Green Bay affiliate reports, the governor will sign it once it reaches his desk.