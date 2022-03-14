Wisconsin couple traveling to Europe to help Ukraine refugees

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A couple from southeast Wisconsin is headed to help people who are leaving Ukraine.
Carol and Christopher Mastronardo left from Milwaukee Monday morning.
They're flying to Italy and from there, they'll take a bus to Poland's border with Ukraine.
The couple is sponsoring buses to go from the border to pick up refugees and bring them to Italy.
They're traveling with suitcases filled with Tylenol, hygiene products and stuffed animals for kids.
"They're going to be so happy to have something like that in their arms to hold onto until hopefully their dads come back and they rejoin together and they're a family again," Christopher told WISN.
"On the bus ride, there's going to be small babies. And the mother's been carrying them for how long and it's like 'OK, now it's my time. Let me help," said Carol.
Once the refugees are in Italy, charities will relocate them and find them temporary housing.