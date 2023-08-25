Wisconsin Dells barn fire continues to smolder; owner plans to rebuild

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- On Friday, firefighters continued to suppress a fire that consumed a hay barn at a Wisconsin Dells stable the day before.
The hay barn at Beaver Springs Riding Stables collapsed before firefighters could arrive Thursday evening.
Firefighters first got the call for the burning barn at 5:20 p.m. Kilbourn Fire Department crews were the first to arrive and called for help from many nearby departments. They spent the next four hours battling the blaze that destroyed the barn and damaged another nearby building.
Owner Brent Tollaksen said he's grateful no people or horses were hurt.
The fire continued to smolder Friday, and firefighters returned to the scene Friday to douse the debris in water.
Wisconsin Dells Police Chief Nicholas Brinker said that an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, but he did suggest that determining a cause might be impossible.
"Especially with these older buildings, older wiring, when these overhaul operations happen, with fires like this with complete and total loss of the building, a lot of times that moves around a lot of stuff that could give us answers," Brinker said.
Firefighters enlisted the help of heavy machinery to spread out the debris and help extinguish the fire.
Tollaksen plans to rebuild the barn in much the same style as before, with the classic gabled roof that he referred to as a local landmark.
The barn was stocked with nearly 1,500 bales of hay at the time of the fire.
Tollaksen dreads that he will have to try to replace the feed in the middle of a drought, when feed crop output is down and prices are up.
While he appreciated offers of financial assistance from the community, Tollaksen is not accepting donations unless his horses can eat it.
"We appreciate the offers but are not accepting monetary donations," he said. "However, if anyone has any surplus hay available and/or would like to assist with any cleanup or construction efforts, you're welcome to reach out to us."