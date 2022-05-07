Wisconsin Dells man arrested after fleeing into woods from vehicle fire

DEKORRA (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin Dells man, 41, was taken into custody Friday afternoon after his vehicle caught fire and he fled into the woods, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
On Friday, May 6 around 2:05 p.m., Columbia County dispatch received a report of a vehicle on fire on County Highway CS near County Highway J in Dekorra.
The Poynette Fire Department, Poynette EMS and a deputy responded to the scene. Upon arriving, a deputy found no one with the vehicle. Witnesses said that the driver had fled and was last seen running into the woods behind a nearby gas station.
Several additional law enforcement officers responded to the area, and an extensive search was conducted for the driver utilizing K-9s and a Sheriff's Office drone.
Around two hours after the initial call, the driver was found hiding in the woods by the drone, about a mile away from the vehicle.
The driver was taken to the Columbia County jail on the charges of operating while intoxicated 4th offense, operating after revocation, felony bail jumping and violation of probation.