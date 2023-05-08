Wisconsin Dells man dies in Friday Adams Co. crash

SPRINGVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) — A Wisconsin Dells man died in an early Friday morning crash in Adams County.
Adams County Sheriff Brent York said deputies responded to Fern Avenue, east of CTZ, in Springville around 1:12 a.m. On scene, they found a car in a wooded area north of the roadway.
York said the office's investigation indicates the driver lost control while speeding, then they entered the north ditch and hit several trees. The vehicle then overturned and ejected the driver. Speed and alcohol are considered as contributing factors in the crash.
York identifies the driver as Adam Hanson, 22, of the Wisconsin Dells.
The crash remains under investigation.