 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wisconsin Dells man dies in Friday Adams Co. crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Roadway generic

SPRINGVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) — A Wisconsin Dells man died in an early Friday morning crash in Adams County. 

Adams County Sheriff Brent York said deputies responded to Fern Avenue, east of CTZ, in Springville around 1:12 a.m. On scene, they found a car in a wooded area north of the roadway. 

York said the office's investigation indicates the driver lost control while speeding, then they entered the north ditch and hit several trees. The vehicle then overturned and ejected the driver. Speed and alcohol are considered as contributing factors in the crash. 

York identifies the driver as Adam Hanson, 22, of the Wisconsin Dells. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you