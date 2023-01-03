Wisconsin Dells police searching along Wisconsin River for man who went missing New Year's Eve

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) — Wisconsin Dells police say their search for a man who went missing on New Year's Eve has led them to woods along the Wisconsin River.

Chief Nicholas Brinker said cell phone data from Matthew Haas' phone and other evidence led them to search the wooded area.

Brinker said police searched the area on the night Haas when missing and continued searching on Monday. However, the search was called off on Monday evening due to the "difficult and dangerous terrain." He said police are searching the area on foot, with K-9s, drones and other resources on Tuesday.

"Our hope remains to locate Matthew safe," Brinker said.

If you had contact with Haas over the last few days, Brinker asks that you contact Detective Sgt. Brent Brown Wisconsin Dells Police Department at 608-253-1611.