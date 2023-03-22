Wisconsin Dells Road Improvements Meeting

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) - On March 22, 2023, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is hosting a public involvement meeting to discuss roadway improvements on US 12 from the Sauk County Line to WIS 13 in Wisconsin Dells. The meeting starts at 5:00 p.m. and goes until 7:00 p.m. at the City of Wisconsin Dells Municipal Building at 300 La Crosse Street.
WisDOT wants to familiarize the public with the purpose and need for the project and gather input on the proposed improvements.
This project aims to replace the existing deteriorating pavement, widen the paved shoulders, replace drainage culverts along the stretch and construct new sidewalk from Pioneer Drive to WIS 13. Construction is anticipated for 2026 and during this time, US 12 will be closed and detoured to through traffic.