Wisconsin democrats concerned with provisions in GOP shared revenue bill

MADISON (WKOW) -- The State Assembly held a public meeting Thursday to discuss a Republican shared revenue bill.
Both sides of the aisle agree local governments need more funding, but Democrats aren't excited about some items Republicans included.
The bill will lead to at least a 10% increase in local government funding, and it would allow the Milwaukee area to implement a sales tax to help address major budget issues.
However, Democrats are concerned about some provisions in the bill. The provisions dictate how the funding must be spent.
For example, it dictates staffing levels for police and fire departments, among other items.
Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday he'd veto the bill if it crosses his desk.
Democrats were also concerned about how quickly the bill is being rushed through legislature, as the draft was completed on Tuesday.
Representative Tony Kurtz is one of the authors of the bill. To hear more from him, tune into 27 News at 9 a.m. on May 7 for Capitol City Sunday.