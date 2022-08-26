Wisconsin Democrats differ in response to Biden student loan relief

MADISON (WKOW) -- Following President Joe Biden's announced proposal to erase as much as $20,000 of student loan debt per borrower, Democrats in Wisconsin have varied in the enthusiasm they've shown for the plan.
Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Town of Vermont) is one of the most progressive members of Congress. He's made no bones about his support for sweeping student loan relief.
In an interview, Pocan pushed back against criticism it is unfair to have people who didn't go to college, or already paid off their loans, to subsidize people making up to $125,000 per year.
"I don't think every bill has to touch every person, as long as, cumulatively, we're making sure that we're lifting all boats," Pocan said.
Pocan rejected the Republican attacks on the plan, saying the White House was right to list on its Twitter account Republican lawmakers who accepted PPP loans related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's so hypocritical that it shows how crazy people in Washington are on a day to day basis," Pocan said.
However, Pocan is not joined by all prominent Wisconsin Democrats in his unabashed support for the president's plan.
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who's in a tough race against Sen. Ron Johnson, has been tip-toeing around the issue. His campaign has not issued a release on the student loan plan, nor has it posted anything to social media about it.
Barnes's spokeswoman did not respond when asked about it. She gave a statement to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Thursday, saying Barnes "knows the plan will help Wisconsinites but thinks it should have also included support for technical education."
Johnson and other Wisconsin Republicans have ripped the plan.
"Grossly unfair to families who didn't send their kids to college, or managed to pay off their student debt," Johnson's Twitter account posted. "Democrats have become the party of the elite."
An updated model from the University of Pennsylvania's business school estimated the relief plan, which now provides an additional $10,000 for Pell Grant recipients, will cost between $469 and $519 billion.
The study estimated about 75% that money would go to households making $88,000 or less per year.
Pocan said even if most Americans weren't benefiting from the forgiveness plan, which wipes out the estimated $300 billion in savings from the Inflation Reduction Act, he still believes it's a net economic benefit.
"Some people are gonna have an education, some people need job creation, some seniors need help [with] out-of-pocket expenses. That's what government should be doing," Pocan said. "Helping people on a regular basis, and make sure we're touching everyone to provide that support."