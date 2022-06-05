Wisconsin Democrats hold press briefing, challenge filed on major Republican gubernatorial candidate

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Democratic Party of Wisconsin held a press briefing Sunday afternoon on a challenge filed on a major Republican gubernatorial candidate, allegedly failing to follow election integrity laws and submit enough valid signatures, in order to be put on the election ballot.
The Wisconsin Election Commission received a complaint challenging Trump-endorsed candidate Tim Michels’ for not reaching the 2,000 signature minimum, as well as not including the proper addresses on his campaign forms.
Patty Schachtner, Assembly District 28 candidate, had a similar complaint filed against her. She spoke at the briefing.
“The Wisconsin Legislature and the Elections Commission have established baseline requirements for nomination papers," Schachtner said. "The Elections Commission has set out clear guidance to help candidates meet those requirements."
Tim Michels' campaign released a statement on the complaint:
“Tony Evers and his insider allies are feverishly working to keep me from beating him in November. It comes as no surprise that they launched a frivolous complaint in an attempt to keep me off the ballot, just days after I was endorsed by President Trump. They will not succeed. Moreover, none of this sideshow will distract our campaign from taking the fight directly to Tony Evers. Tony Evers shut down Wisconsin businesses. He shut down Wisconsin schools. He shut down Wisconsin churches. He and his allies will not shut down our surging campaign to provide executive leadership and get Wisconsin back on the right track."
If the challenge succeeds, Michels will not legally meet the requirement to be on the August primary ballot.