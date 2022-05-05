Wisconsin Democrats rally for abortion rights

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Democrats called on their Republican counterparts to end what they refer to as "attacks" on abortion rights.
Earlier this week, a leaked draft decision from the U.S. Supreme Court showed it is poised to overturn the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade.
In a press release, WisDems said GOP lawmakers "from Ron Johnson to Robin Vos to Rebecca Kleefisch have waged a full-scale assault against health care in Wisconsin."
"Providing abortion services is health care. It is not criminal activity." said Representative Lisa Subeck, (D-Madison). "Abortion must remain safe, it must remain legal, and it must remain accessible without judgment."
Wisconsin OB-GYN Dr. Emily Buttigieg said her training throughout medical school focused on how to provide patients with the best possible care based on medically accurate information and evidence.
"If [Ron Johnson and Wisconsin Republicans] get their way, nearly any abortion performed in Wisconsin will be illegal, and patients will suffer and die," she said in a press release. "I've watched over the past decade as anti-abortion politicians have been using inflammatory, deceptive, and cruel language to pass laws that limit or ban abortion care."
Just the other day, pro-life advocates said their mission to protect life includes fighting to support pregnant women by providing resources like pre-natal care and baby supplies, as well as help for victims of incest or rape.
"We never permit a child to die just because of rape. We will provide support for that woman and we provide her life affirming options for her and for her child," said Anna DeMeuse, the communications director for Pro Life Wisconsin
WKOW 27 News has reported on what would happen here in Wisconsin should justices strike down federal abortions rights. Click here for that information.