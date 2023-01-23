Wisconsin Democrats reintroduce adding abortion question to ballot

MADISON (WKOW) — Democrats are doubling down their efforts to restore Roe V. Wade in Wisconsin.

On Monday, democratic politicians gathered at the State Capitol to reintroduce a resolution Republicans rejected last week. That resolution would place a question on the spring ballot asking voters whether or not Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban should be repealed.

"This has been a huge assault on our freedom, and people want their freedom back," said Sen. Rep. Lisa Subeck (D-Madison).

Democrats' efforts come just one day after the nation marked the first anniversary of the landmark Roe V. Wade ruling since it was overturned. In Madison, scores of demonstrators participated in a Bigger than Roe protest.

"We saw this building filled up yet again with passionate people from across Wisconsin who are asking to have their voices heard," said Sen. Melissa Agard (D-Madison). "Every day that the legislative Republicans choose to deny access to safe and legal abortion in the state of Wisconsin is another day that they're willingly choosing to jeopardize the lives of people in the state of Wisconsin."

Rep. Barbara Dittrich (R-Oconomowoc) is opposed to abortion. Her office shared a statement with 27 News following Monday's announcement. The statement reads:

It makes me sad when I see how rabid my friends on the left are about killing their own children. Have they never heard of birth control? Most people do not want unfettered abortion up to the time of birth. That is what they are advocating for.

Meanwhile, another Republican told 27 News that while he is not open to repealing the 1849 abortion ban, he is open to modifying it.

"Potentially, there are some definitions that could be adjusted, as to what exactly is the life of the mother and the health of the mother, and we'll have that conversation," Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine) said.

Wanggaard said he would also be open to exceptions for rape or incest.

"Absolutely something that can be discussed. I agree with that also," Wanggaard said.

Democrats argue it's bigger than modifications or exceptions because lives are on the line.

"We all know that when abortion is illegal, women die. And that, during this time, when we know what the facts and science are, is chilling," Agard said.

Additionally, Democrats say the lives of women of color are especially endangered right now.

"Black women are more than five times as likely to die from a pregnancy-related complication as a white woman," said April Kigeya, who serves on the Dane County Black Caucus.

An OBGYN doctor from Green Bay shared that she has witnessed high-risk pregnancies firsthand, including a woman who had to wait until it was almost too late to have an abortion after her water broke at just 17 weeks.

"She was on the brink of death, and she is still recovering to this day, both physically and emotionally," said Dr. Kristin Lyerly, District Legislative Chair for the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

If the current ban stands, Lyerly says she will be forced to abandon patients like this woman when they need her most.

"Wisconsin is one of the most brutal states for women and families right now. The decisions our Republican leaders are making are driving away young families, driving away small businesses, and driving away healthcare professionals in the midst of a shortage of healthcare professionals that is unlike anything we've ever seen before," Lyerly said.

Monday's proposal is unlikely to pass since Republicans rejected a similar one from Democrats last week.