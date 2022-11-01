Wisconsin Department of Administration tours businesses to highlight investments

MADISON (WKOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Administration toured businesses in Wisconsin Tuesday.
Officials stopped in places like Oregon and Mount Horeb to highlight the government's investments in various businesses. One of these businesses was Olbrich Botanical Gardens in Madison, which received funding to make it more accessible for everyone.
Wisconsin DOA secretary designee Kathy Blumenfeld said these investments helped provide important support to small businesses in the wake of the pandemic.
"Most people have said, 'I wouldn't have been able to do this, start the small business without this grant," Blumenfeld said. "So that timing was just perfect for people to fill up empty spaces on main streets all over and really pursue their dreams."
Blumenfeld said these grants also helped support businesses that were struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic.