Wisconsin Department of Corrections officer among hundreds honored in National Peace Officers’ Memorial

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- 443 empty white chairs sat on the west lawn of the Nation’s Capitol Monday -- each for an American hero gone too soon.
“The sheer number of these chairs is overwhelming,” said Patrick Yoes, president of the National Fraternal Order of Police.
The chairs were set out for the National Peace Officers’ Memorial -- an annual service to honor law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice. On Monday, officers from 2021 and 2022 were honored.
“Some served for decades and mentored generations of colleagues. Others had only just begun their careers,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said.
Among the many heroes honored was Daniel Creighbaum, a Wisconsin Department of Corrections officer who died after an accidental fall in 2021. His name was added to the over 23,000 names that grace the National Law Enforcement Memorial. There, he will live on.
“It's a somber ceremony recognizing all these heroes that lay down their lives,” Ryan Windorff, president of the Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police said.
Windorff made the trip to Washington D.C. to see Creighbaum and others honored. He said the ceremony is a time for people to heal with both their immediate families and their law enforcement families.
“We will always be family,” Windorff said. “It's a profession and a calling that binds us. So, sad as it is, it is really a healing experience.”
This year’s National Peace Officers’ Memorial comes amid a tragic time for law enforcement in Wisconsin. 27 News uncovered it has been the deadliest start to the year for police in Wisconsin in a century. Right now, our state also leads the nation in line of duty deaths with four.
In light of this, Windorff said it is a good time to thank law enforcement officers you see.
“It really means the world in a time like this where everybody's hurting,” Windorff said.
Yoes also commended officers for their bravery.
“There has never been a more dangerous and uncertain time for our profession and still, there’s a special group of men and women who wake up every day and choose to stand on a line between good and evil,” Yoes said.
The National Peace Officers’ Memorial comes amid National Police Week. President Joe Biden released a video message on Twitter, thanking law enforcement for their service and sacrifice. In it, he also directed a message to surviving families.
“One day will come when the memory of your loved one brings a smile to your lips before it brings a tear to your eyes. That's when you know you're going to make it. My prayer for you is that day comes sooner rather than later. But, I promise you, through your pain, you'll find purpose worthy of how they lived,” Biden said.
In the video, Biden went on to say his administration is seeking $37 billion to hire 100,000 more police officers. That’s in addition to strengthening background checks, cracking down on illegal gun sales and providing psychologists and social workers to respond to calls with police.
Monday’s National Peace Officers’ Memorial was the 42nd annual.