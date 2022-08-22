Wisconsin Department of Health hosting monkeypox town hall

WISCONSIN (WKOW) -- On Monday night, Wisconsinites with questions or concerns about the monkeypox virus will be able to hear from state health officials about the public health emergency.
The virtual town hall will start at 7 p.m. and go until 8 p.m.
Topics for this town hall include:
- Monkeypox 101
- Monkeypox vaccine
- Current status of monkeypox
- Health equity and resources
- Live question and answer session
If you can't watch live, the event will be recorded and available on the DHS monkeypox website.