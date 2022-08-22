 Skip to main content
Wisconsin Department of Health hosting monkeypox town hall

  • Updated
Monkeypox

An electron microscopic image of monkeypox.

 Courtesy of Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regnery / CDC

WISCONSIN (WKOW) -- On Monday night, Wisconsinites with questions or concerns about the monkeypox virus will be able to hear from state health officials about the public health emergency.

The virtual town hall will start at 7 p.m. and go until 8 p.m. 

Topics for this town hall include:

  • Monkeypox 101
  • Monkeypox vaccine
  • Current status of monkeypox
  • Health equity and resources
  • Live question and answer session

If you can't watch live, the event will be recorded and available on the DHS monkeypox website.