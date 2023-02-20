Wisconsin Department of Justice: Crisis intervention courses will be offered to all Wisconsin schools

MIDDLETON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced Monday its Office of School Safety will offer training on how to respond to an acute traumatic stressor to all Wisconsin schools.

The training is called PREPaRE 2 Crisis Intervention. The acronym stands for the following:

P - Prevent and prepare for crisis

R - Reaffirm physical health and welfare, and perceptions of safety and security

E - Evaluate psychological trauma risk

P - Provide interventions

a - and

R - Respond to mental health needs

E - Examine the effectiveness of crisis preparedness

Trish Kilpin, Director of the Office of School Safety, said the training is specifically geared towards school counselors, psychologists and social workers. He said it could help in a variety of crises.

"If something were to happen that would impact a student, such a, a car accident, or a student death ,or anything at all really that could impact the school community, this training helps staff increase their capacity to know exactly how to respond," Kilpin said.

On Monday, it was the Middleton-Cross Plains School District's turn to undergo the Prepare 2 Crisis Intervention course.

James Blodget, Middleton-Cross Plains School District Safety and Security Coordinator, said it was something his staff looked forward to because it aligned well with their current practices.

"The framework and how it aligns to the Incident Command System is what really excites me about this process, because we were already very strong in using the Incident Command System. This gives us that framework on top of it to help us respond to trauma whenever we have a crisis," Blodget said.

The Middleton-Cross Plains School District high school football program was recently was under investigation for harassment allegations. Blodget said this training could help them improve the district's response to similar incidents in the future.

"We did a good job responding, but I think this will help us do it much better," Blodget said.

With an increase in school violence like mass shootings, and an increase in pressure from facets like social media, Attorney General Josh Kaul said the training is needed now more than ever.

"I think school safety concerns generally are present on people's minds in a way that they wouldn't have been a few decades ago," Kaul said.

Any Wisconsin school or district can reach out to the Office of School Safety to request the free training. You can email them at schoolsafety@doj.state.wi.us.

The Office of School Safety was created in 2018 with bipartisan support. It was initially funded by over $2 million in federal grant funding from the U.S. Department of Justice's Bureau of Justice Assistance. Now, it is currently funded by over $1.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding which will end in December 2023. Because of this, the Department of Justice has requested the legislature permanently fund the Office of School Safety in the future.

"We want to make sure we're doing everything we can to make kids in our schools as safe as they can be," Kaul said.

You can read more about the Office of School Safety's work here.