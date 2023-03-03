Wisconsin Department of Revenue matches $10.4M in unclaimed property with rightful owners

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Revenue is sending out $3.9 million to unclaimed property owners, and another $6.5 million in property is still waiting to be claimed.
If the DOR can definitively match tax records against the state's unclaimed property roll, the agency sends out checks to those owed money — or provides information on how they can claim their property.
People who get checks will receive a "Notice of Claim Refund for Unclaimed Property," which they can immediately cash. If a taxpayer wants to check the validity of their check, they can confirm the check online.
If a taxpayer has unclaimed property valued at over $2,000, they will receive an "Action Required: Notice of Unclaimed Property" letter that explains how to claim their property. The easiest way to claim that property is through the DOR's website.
You can see if you have unclaimed property waiting for you by visiting the DOR's website.