Wisconsin Dept. of Administration joins Toys for Tots campaign

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some families need a little extra help around the holidays to put presents under the Christmas tree. That's why businesses, and one state agency, are collecting toys for Toys for Tots.
The state Department of Administration (DOA) is involved in the campaign this year. There's a drop-off bin in the lobby of the agency's building on East Wilson Street in downtown Madison.
"Every time I walk in and out of the building, I look and I just watch the toys fill up and it just makes my heart so happy to know that these toys will make a meaningful difference in celebration of the holidays for this year," DOA secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld told 27 News. "This has been a tough year for many families. And knowing that they'll get a little extra joy in their holiday season means so much to us here at DOA and all the other agencies across the state that are helping to participate in this program."
There are many sites in Madison where you can drop off a new, unwrapped toy. You can find a list of these locations by CLICKING HERE. There's also information on that page on how you can make a monetary donation.