Wisconsin Dept. of Revenue looking to return $640 million in unclaimed money to residents

MADISON (WKOW) — This is the last weekend before Christmas and many of us plan to shell out a lot of cash. Wouldn't it be great to get some of that money back?
Wisconsin is looking to do just that.
This holiday season, most people plan to spend about $932 on gifts, according to a Gallup poll released in October.
The Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) is looking to bring you a little holiday joy by returning millions in unclaimed property.
"Unclaimed property is intangible assets like cash on, for example, a savings account that you forgot about, or a payroll check that was never cashed, or like a refund from an insurance premium overpayment. Safe deposit boxes where the rent wasn't paid or we also get stocks or mutual funds," said Erin Egan, Director of Tax Operations for the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.
Egan said the DOR is looking to return lots of money.
"We had about $640 million that was available to be claimed," Egan said.
Your odds of getting money back from the Wisconsin DOR are better than getting money by playing Powerball.
"One in 10 people have unclaimed property," Egan said.
The state has paid huge claims already.
"The biggest single property that I've seen personally is about $1.3 million," Egan said.
Egan says most people won't get millions back, but they may get a sizable sum.
"There's some big checks, our average claim is around $1,100. So, if you do come search our website, make sure you're looking for relatives as well and we will hold that property until someone tries to come forward and claim it," Egan said.
It takes about six to eight weeks to process a claim, but Egan says their office is running a bit faster.
The DOR is also started a Voluntary Disclosure Program for businesses for a limited time.
"This program is a one-time program that started in February of this year, and it runs through February 28 of next year. It gives businesses an opportunity to turn over property to us and they won't be assessed penalty. So, if any businesses are out there that have property to report that they haven't reached out to us, and we can help you get started on that as well," Egan said.