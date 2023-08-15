Wisconsin DFI and DATCP to host free online student loan workshop

WISCONSIN (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI), Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), and Savi are teaming up to host a free online student loan workshop Tuesday afternoon.
The purpose of the workshop is to help federal student loan borrowers prepare for the end of the U.S. Department of Education’s pandemic-era emergency relief in October.
The DATCP says federal student loan interest will resume starting on September 1, and federal student loan payments will be due starting in October.
The event runs from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. You can register for the event here.