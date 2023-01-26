Wisconsin DHS asks for public's opinion on how to spend new opioid settlement funds

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is asking the public for opinions on how the stat should use a second round of opioid settlement funds to reduce the dangers surrounding opioid misuse.

The DHS said $8 million will be available to support new projects and programs around Wisconsin, and the agency wants to make sure Wisconsinites' voices are heard.

“The responses we received from the public and partners during listening sessions last year reminded us that addressing opioid use disorder in communities is not one-size-fits- all,” said Paul Krupski, DHS Director of Opioid Initiatives. “Our plan reflects the specific needs of Wisconsinites, and we intend to use feedback from this year’s survey to do the same.”

Last year's funding supported data collection, prevention, harm reduction, treatment, recovery and funding for tribal nations. You can read a full breakdown of the funds in a DHS release.

DHS said this new settlement can fund existing projects or new ones addressing the opioid epidemic in Wisconsin. Opioid deaths were on the rise in Wisconsin over the last year because of fentanyl, according to the DHS.

The survey is available in English and Spanish. The submission period runs through February 17.